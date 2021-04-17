Let’s Do It Peleton!

WASHINGTON, D.C.– U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Chair of the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Subcommittee on Consumer Protection, Product Safety, and Data Security, released the following statement after the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) issued a warning about the hazards posed by the popular Peloton Tread+ treadmill:

“Peloton must immediately cooperate with the CPSC to recall its dangerous and deadly treadmill. Amid dozens of incidents of hurt kids and pets – with broken limbs, brain injuries, and death after being pulled underneath the machine – it’s clear that the Peloton Tread+ must be recalled. The company’s attempts to dismiss reports of injury as consumer misuse are irresponsible and inexcusable, as multiple incidents happened with adults using the treadmill according to company instructions. It is unconscionable that Peloton would obstruct the Commission at every step of its investigation given this disturbing evidence about one of its principal products. As Chair of the Consumer Protection Subcommittee, I call on President Biden to swiftly nominate a new CPSC Commissioner to end the deadlock at this important agency for the sake of consumer safety.”

