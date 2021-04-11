See Something – Report Something

2021-04-11@2:00AMish– Two viewers contacted me about an apparent shooting that took place on Ogden Street Extension overnight. One said there was a victim of a gunshot wound. Another sent in a photo with detectives processing the scene with over 70 police markers marking out evidence. So far there has been no word from the police spokesperson about the incident. If these two viewers didn’t let me know about the incident I wouldn’t have know to ask about it. See how the mayor is working to silence the violence by taking the media’s ability to monitor what is going on? If you see something, let us know. You can reach out to me on Facebook messenger or at Steve@DoingItLocal.com. Send a picture if you can so it makes it more difficult to deny the incident took place. It is perfectly legal to take a photo from a public place, let me know if you want photo credit. All messages to me will be kept in confidence. Here is the photo from Ogden Street Extension a viewer sent in: