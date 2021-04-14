Stratford News: Meet The Author

The Stratford Library will host former Connecticut resident Paul Backalenick for a special “Meet-the-Author” program on Sunday, April 25 from 2-3 pm . Backalenick will discuss his most recent novel in the program which is free and open to the public.

Paul Backalenick, formerly of Westport, is the author of psychological mystery and suspense novels, most recently Carrie’s Secret. The book was praised as “surprising” and “an engaging mystery” (Kirkus Reviews). In it, a teenage psychiatric patient bears a terrible secret. She feels it is too dangerous to reveal, yet withholding it may destroy her family and send the wrong man to prison for life.

Backalenick graduated from Brown University where he served as the editor of and a contributor to the school’s literary magazine. He earned a Bachelor’s degree in psychology and then went on to obtain two graduate degrees, an MBA from Boston College and an M Ed from Boston University. He worked in psychiatric and rehab facilities for a number of years before becoming an information technology strategy consultant and eventually founding and running a web development and Internet marketing company, which he sold in 2018. Backalenick set his first novel, Development, in his hometown of Westport. He now lives in New York City with his wife, artist Karen Loew, and is currently at work on his third novel, a mystery set in Las Vegas, tentatively titled Empty Luck. Learn more at www.paulbackalenick.com

To register for the April 25 Zoom program and receive an invitational link: https://stratfordlibrary.libcal.com/event/7530398.

For further information call the Library at: 203.385.4162.

