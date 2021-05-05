Bridgeport News: Man Shot



On May 5, 2021 at approximately 12:27AM Bridgeport Police received a ShotSpotter activation within the 600 block of Trumbull Avenue. Shortly thereafter the Bridgeport Emergency Operations Center reported a male victim arriving at an area hospital with a gunshot wound to the face.

The victim, a 16-year-old Bridgeport teen, was fortunate to have only suffered a minor grazing wound to her/his face. The victim was treated and reunited with his/her mother at the hospital.

Bridgeport Police Detective Elizabeth Santora has been assigned as the case officer. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact her at 203 581-5291 or utilize the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.

