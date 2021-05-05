My new First-of-its-Kind Independent Financial Literacy Education Mentoring Company, Literacy to Legacy Mentors, Reframing Your Financial Future, launched today.

NOTE: University and College Students seeking financial and business mentoring, receive special pricing after their one-time complimentary consultation.

Visit: https://literacytolegacymentors.net.



I am a 25-year resident of Fairfield, Connecticut, as is my husband, Lansing, who is my company’s lead education advisor as a 20-year education veteran in the Fairfield School system as a High School English Teacher. He has been a private tutor since 1995. Our daughter, Audrey, is my company’s University Education Ambassador and Advisor. Audrey, 19, is an honors graduate of Warde High School and a three-time nominee and winner of a Halo award for her role as Molly in Peter and the Starcatcher, performed by Fairfield Preparatory’s Prep Players troupe. Halos are the highest honors conferred to outstanding High School Theater students in the U.S. Audrey is currently a ‘Sophomore Theatre Arts Major at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, and a private tutor and mentor to underprivileged children in Los Angeles for the past two years.

This month, I celebrated the 14th anniversary of my brand and business strategy agency, Burns Communications. I’ve been doing business in Fairfield County, Connecticut for more than three decades.