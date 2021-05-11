Bridgeport News: Person Shot

#Bridgeport CT–On May 8, 2021 at approximately 11:45pm the Bridgeport Emergency Operations Center reported a gunshot wound victim was brought into an area hospital.

The victim, identified as 22-year-old Raekwone McDonald, sustained a single non-life-threatening gunshot wound. McDonald said he was shot while traveling to a corner store located somewhere along Berkshire Avenue. Another citizen drove the victim to the hospital. He was treated and is reported to be in stable condition.

The Bridgeport Detective Bureau is investigating the incident. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Detective Angel Llanos at 203-581-5229 or utilize the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.

