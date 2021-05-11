Westport News: Larceny in the First Degree (Motor Vehicle Theft)

#Westport CT– On September 5, 2020 at approximately 1:45 p.m., Westport Police officers responded to

Avis Rental Cars on a report that an individual rented a car and then allegedly failed to return the

vehicle. The manager stated that the car in question was supposed to have been brought back to

Avis in early August, but as of September 5 it had yet to be returned. The person who rented the

vehicle was identified as Michelle Kinner and prior to contacting the police Avis purportedly

sent a letter to Ms. Kinner requesting that she return the car.



Since the vehicle was a month overdue and efforts to recover it from Ms. Kinner were not

successful the car was deemed to be stolen. Therefore, a warrant for Ms. Kinner’s arrest was

completed and signed by a Superior Court Judge.



On the morning of May 6, 2021, Ms. Kinner turned herself in at the Westport Police

Department and per the warrant she was charged with Larceny in the First Degree (Motor

Vehicle Theft). Ms. Kinner was released on a Promise to Appear and is scheduled to be

arraigned at Norwalk Superior Court the morning of Friday, May 21, 2021.