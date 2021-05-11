Westport News: Larceny in the First Degree (Motor Vehicle Theft)

#Westport CT– On September 5, 2020 at approximately 1:45 p.m., Westport Police officers responded to
Avis Rental Cars on a report that an individual rented a car and then allegedly failed to return the
vehicle. The manager stated that the car in question was supposed to have been brought back to
Avis in early August, but as of September 5 it had yet to be returned. The person who rented the
vehicle was identified as Michelle Kinner and prior to contacting the police Avis purportedly
sent a letter to Ms. Kinner requesting that she return the car.
Since the vehicle was a month overdue and efforts to recover it from Ms. Kinner were not
successful the car was deemed to be stolen. Therefore, a warrant for Ms. Kinner’s arrest was
completed and signed by a Superior Court Judge.
On the morning of May 6, 2021, Ms. Kinner turned herself in at the Westport Police
Department and per the warrant she was charged with Larceny in the First Degree (Motor
Vehicle Theft). Ms. Kinner was released on a Promise to Appear and is scheduled to be
arraigned at Norwalk Superior Court the morning of Friday, May 21, 2021.