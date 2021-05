2021-05-01@12:34pm–#Southport CT–#cttraffic– The I-95 over pass was hit by a excavator being transported by a pool company at Post Road near Pease Avenue (next to the I-95 north on ramp). There was no injuries. Traffic is flowing without issue even though the southbound lane of the Post Road is down to one lane. A DOT bridge inspector was called to the scene.