Park City Wind (Not City Hall)

BRIDGEPORT, CT) – Vineyard Wind, a joint venture between Avangrid Renewables, a subsidiary of AVANGRID, Inc. (NYSE: AGR), and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP), today announced that space in downtown Bridgeport will serve as the company’s Connecticut headquarters for the company’s Park City Wind (PCW) project. Additionally, the developer also announced that a lease at Barnum Landing has been signed to use the property as a construction and staging location for the 804-megawatt (MW) project.

“We are excited to announce the signing of leases for both our Connecticut headquarters and the construction and staging site for our Park City Wind project,” said Vineyard Wind Deputy CEO Sy Oytan. “The offshore wind industry can help transform Bridgeport’s waterfront into a hub for new and growing industry. By taking important steps like this today, we can lay a larger foundation for the jobs of tomorrow.”

“This headquarters opening in Bridgeport represents some of the best examples of what we’re doing at the state level to invest in our cities and make our state a leader when it comes to our climate,” said Governor Ned Lamont. “These investments will lead to good jobs and cleaner energy. It’s an exciting moment for Bridgeport and our state’s future.”

“Today’s announcement is an important step forward in the state’s broader plans to capitalize on offshore wind energy’s vast economic opportunity,” said David Lehman, commissioner of the Department of Economic and Community Development. “Having Vineyard establish operations in Bridgeport is great news as it will bring jobs and additional economic vibrancy to the city’s waterfront.”

“We are excited to welcome Vineyard Wind and their growing footprint in Connecticut. This is the latest example of the offshore wind industry’s roots taking hold in Connecticut, making our crucial decarbonization goals possible while sprouting new clean energy jobs,” said Department of Energy and Environmental Protection Commissioner Katie Dykes.

“This is great news for Bridgeport,” said Mayor Joseph Ganim. “Park City Wind will also offer immediate labor opportunities for our work force as they employ men and women in the construction trade at their Barnum Landing location. We look forward to a ribbon cutting and welcome Vineyard Winds Headquarters to their new downtown offices.”

“Park City Wind is a tremendous opportunity to revitalize Bridgeport by creating thousands of good paying jobs with good benefits in both the wind industry and throughout the local supply chain,” said State Representative Chris Rosario. “With Vineyard Winds headquarters in downtown Bridgeport, and their Park City Wind offshore development at Barnum Landing. They are honoring their commitment to provide these jobs in the great city of Bridgeport.”

The Park City Wind office will be located at 350 Fairfield Avenue and will be home to more than a dozen employees focused on project development, community outreach and workforce development. The office is expected to open this summer with a formal ribbon cutting ceremony.

Vineyard Wind also announced that Barnum Landing, a 15-acre parcel located at 525 Seaview Avenue, will be used during the construction phase of the PCW project, which will include storage and assembly of the transition pieces, the portion of the turbine that anchors the body of the machines to the steel foundation. Once construction is completed, Vineyard Wind intends to use 3 acres of the port site for an operations and maintenance hub that will support local jobs for the 20-plus year lifespan of the project.

The PCW project was selected by the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) in December of 2019 to provide 804 megawatts of clean, affordable and reliable energy to the state. PCW, which will provide roughly 14% of the state’s electricity supply, represents the largest purchase of renewable energy in state history and is expected to include an estimated $890 million in direct economic development in Connecticut and support 2,800 full-time equivalent (FTE) job years. AVANGRID, a 50% partner in Vineyard Wind, is headquartered in Orange, Connecticut and has been serving the Constitution State for over a century through its subsidiaries United Illuminating, Southern Connecticut Gas and Connecticut Natural Gas.

