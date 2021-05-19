#Westport CT–On May 14, 2021 at approximately 8:00 p.m., Westport Police officers responded to the

area of 296 Greens Farms Road on a report of a one car accident. Upon arrival, the investigating

officer observed that the car involved had heavy front – end damage. The operator of the vehicle

was identified as Gayle Gawlik and she claimed she was not injured in the accident. Ms. Gawlik

purportedly stated that she was trying to answer a phone call through the car’s blue tooth system

when she lost control of the vehicle and ended up striking a cement pillar that was located on the

right shoulder.

The investigating officer noticed that Ms. Gawlik was unsteady on her feet and also

reported that he could detect the odor of an alcoholic beverage on her breath when speaking with

her. Due to these indicators of possible intoxication, a standardized field sobriety test was

conducted. Ms. Gawlik did not perform to standard and therefore the officer had probable cause

to believe that Ms. Gawlik had been operating her vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.

Ms. Gawlik was placed under arrest and charged with Operating Under the Influence of

Alcohol/Drugs and Failure to Drive in the Proper Lane. She was released from custody after

posting a $500.00 bond and is scheduled to be arraigned at Norwalk Superior Court the morning

of June 14, 2021.

This press release was made possible by: