#Westport CT–On May 14, 2021 at approximately 8:00 p.m., Westport Police officers responded to the
area of 296 Greens Farms Road on a report of a one car accident. Upon arrival, the investigating
officer observed that the car involved had heavy front – end damage. The operator of the vehicle
was identified as Gayle Gawlik and she claimed she was not injured in the accident. Ms. Gawlik
purportedly stated that she was trying to answer a phone call through the car’s blue tooth system
when she lost control of the vehicle and ended up striking a cement pillar that was located on the
right shoulder.
The investigating officer noticed that Ms. Gawlik was unsteady on her feet and also
reported that he could detect the odor of an alcoholic beverage on her breath when speaking with
her. Due to these indicators of possible intoxication, a standardized field sobriety test was
conducted. Ms. Gawlik did not perform to standard and therefore the officer had probable cause
to believe that Ms. Gawlik had been operating her vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Ms. Gawlik was placed under arrest and charged with Operating Under the Influence of
Alcohol/Drugs and Failure to Drive in the Proper Lane. She was released from custody after
posting a $500.00 bond and is scheduled to be arraigned at Norwalk Superior Court the morning
of June 14, 2021.
