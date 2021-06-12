The Stratford Library will present an online music program, “The Larry Haddad Quintet”, Saturday, June 19 at 2 pm. Presented online via Zoom, the concert is free and open to the public. This is the second Zoom concert featuring the popular Stratford quintet who delighted audiences last December with a special holiday jazz concert.

“The Larry Haddad Quintet” features drums, bass, guitar, piano and saxophone as they perform several select jazz standards for the concert. The quintet includes Larry Haddad (alto saxophone), Joe McWilliams (piano), Jim Olbrys (guitar), Steve Clarke (bass) and Joe Corsello (drums).

”The Larry Haddad Quintet” will perform from 2-3 pm on Saturday, June 19. To register for the Zoom presentation and receive an invitation link, visit: https://stratfordlibrary.libcal.com/event/7766362.

For further information call the library at: 203.385-4162 or visit: www.stratfordlibrary.org.

