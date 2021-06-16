HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont announced that since the Connecticut Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) implemented the ability for residents to renew their licenses over the internet earlier this year, the agency processed 85,370 online renewals between the months of January and May. In comparison, the agency processed 60,377 renewals in-person at DMV branch offices during this same period, demonstrating that the choice to renew licenses online is quickly becoming the preferred method for Connecticut residents.

Other DMV services that can now be completed over the internet, like the ability to change addresses, have also seen significant uptake online, with 22,052 of those transactions having been completed online between March, when that service launched, and May. In comparison, there were 7,549 change of address requests processed in-person at DMV offices during this same period.

In total, Connecticut residents and businesses have completed 131,846 transactions over the internet with the DMV so far this year across the services recently moved online. These expanded online services include:

License and non-driver ID renewal;

License and non-driver ID duplicate requests;

Change of address;

Drive history requests;

Vessel registration renewal;

A commercial vehicle operators (CVO) portal that serves as a one-stop-shop for CVOs; and

A commercial driver’s license (CDL) medical certificate portal that gives CDL drivers the ability to upload their medical certificates drivel to the DMV’s Driver Services Division from their mobile devices.

Governor Lamont said that it has been a priority of his administration to move services online so that Connecticut residents can skip in-person visits and the need to submit paper forms through the U.S. Mail.

“I know that it takes some getting used to doing these transactions online, but I want to remind Connecticut residents that even though in-person options remain available, these recently launched, expanded online services are now available, making completing transactions with the DMV a much simpler process,” Governor Lamont said. “The number of transactions that are being completed online so far clearly demonstrate that our residents want their interactions with state government to be simple, convenient, and available online, just like they would expect in the private sector. I want to thank the incredible staff at the DMV and the Digital Services Division of the Department of Administrative Services for their commitment and dedication to this effort and look forward to working with them more to further our digital government efforts.”

“We have been working incredibly hard at the DMV since day one to make sure that we make our interactions with Connecticut residents as convenient as possible,” DMV Commissioner Sibongile Magubane said. “I’m very proud of what we have accomplished throughout the pandemic and pleased that we’re delivering the experience that our residents expect. We will continue to be laser-focused on the ease of customer experience. We know that our work isn’t done, but we’re excited about the future of the DMV here in Connecticut.”

“Our efforts to improve customer relations are ongoing,” DMV Deputy Commissioner Tony Guerrera said. “Customers can expect to see our list of online transactions grow throughout 2021.”

“The rapid uptake in online services at the DMV confirms what we already suspected – Connecticut residents want convenient, easy to use online services from state government,” Josh Geballe, commissioner of the Department of Administrative Services and the state’s chief operating officer, said. “With online license renewals going from zero to a service channel used by nearly 90,000 residents in a few months with little promotion shows the strong pent up demand for modern online experiences.”

“The modernization of DMV services is welcome news to the business community,” Connecticut Business and Industry Association (CBIA) Assistant Counsel Wyatt Bosworth said. “The DMV’s recent success with offering robust online services will allow business owners to spend more time working to rebuild the economy, and less time waiting in line at their local DMV office.”

“With over 86,000 registered vessels in Connecticut, the DMV’s move to enable online registration renewals will allow boaters to easily navigate the registration process and quickly get on the water,” Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) Commissioner Katie Dykes said. “DEEP looks forward to continue to work with DAS, DMV, and others to find innovative ways to better serve our constituents efficiently and with sound stewardship.”

“In addition to all of the residents taking advantage of the new services online at the DMV, more than 268,000 over-size and over-weight permits were submitted through the new CVO web portal,” Department of Transportation Deputy Commissioner Mark Rolfe said. “The Connecticut Department of Transportation’s online tools are being used in large numbers and we are saving our customers and businesses hours of time. An investment in innovation and technology is an investment in progress and people.”

Connecticut residents can find all the information they need about online license renewals, and a variety of other online services available, by visiting ct.gov/dmv.

