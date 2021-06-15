Bridgeport News: State Street Is Homicide #7

On June 14, 2021, at approximately 7:41 p.m. Bridgeport Police responded to the 800 block of State Street on a ShotSpotter activation and citizens’ reports of shots fired. At approximately 7:43 p.m. responding officers were updated with reports of a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Park Avenue & State Street.

Upon arrival, officers located a MV accident on State Street just west of its intersection with Park Avenue. The operator of a black Honda Accord was involved in the MV accident. The operator was observed to be suffering from multiple gun-shot wounds. Medics were called and transported the victim to Saint Vincent’s Hospital. Unfortunately, the victim died at the hospital. No additional victims have come forward.

The Detective Bureau has taken over the investigation and are working several leads. A large crime scene on State Street was processed by the Identification Unit. State Street has since been cleared and is open to the normal flow of traffic.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Detective Robert Winkler at 203-581-5244 or utilize the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.

The victim has been identified as Shamar Swinton DOB 7/22/1981 of Bridgeport, Connecticut.