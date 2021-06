2021-06-15@10:54pm–#Bridgeport CT– Stratford Emergency Communicators had to communicate to the Bridgeport Emergency Communicators on the Fairfield Area Police Emergency Radio Network (FAPERN) because they could not get through to the on 911 or the routine line. The Bridgeport Emergency operator said they were busy. They were attempting to transfer a call for a man passed out on the sidewalk on Hancock Avenue.