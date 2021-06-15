WATERBURY MAN ARRESTED AFTER STEALING FROM UNLOCKED VEHICLES

#Trumbull CT–On Monday, June 14, 2021, Trumbull Police apprehended a man near the intersection of
Devellis Dr., and Park Ln. after a resident reported seeing an individual checking the
doors of vehicles that were parked in their driveway. Around 3:00 a.m., officers arrested
Christian Vargas, age 18, of Albion Street, Waterbury when he was found walking in a
nearby driveway of where thefts occurred.
A resident reported that they observed an individual on their security surveillance system
checking their vehicles prior to them contacting the Trumbull Police. As the first
responding officer arrived on scene, they observed an individual run from a nearby
residence and enter an awaiting mid-sized SUV. This SUV then fled the area at a high
rate of speed, and avoiding capture, after it collided with the officer’s patrol vehicle. The
officer sustained minor injuries, but did not require any medical treatment.
Officers then located Vargas standing in a nearby driveway where he complied with the
officer’s orders and was arrested. Officers located two (2) pairs of sunglasses in his
possession, which were identified as being stolen from nearby vehicles. Officers
observed the video surveillance footage of the individual that was initially observed, but
learned that individual was not Vargas, but was one of the suspects that had fled the
area. No other victims have come forward, so police are still trying to determine whether
property was stolen from other vehicles that were targeted in this neighborhood.
Vargas was charged with Burglary 3rd Degree, and Larceny 6th Degree. He was held on
a $1000 bond, and is scheduled to appear in Bridgeport Superior Court on June 21,
2021.
Once again, through the combined efforts of an observant citizen and the police, another
criminal has been apprehended and charged.
The Trumbull Police would also like to remind all residents to ALWAYS LOCK YOUR
VEHICLES, remove all packages and valuables, and never leave their keys inside. As
always, please report anything suspicious as it occurs.
Remember A.L.E.R.T.S. – Advise Law Enforcement Regarding Thieves Swiftly to assist
in catching criminals. Residents are asked to use features that are readily available on
their security systems to inform them of motion on their property, then notify the local
police as soon as security system motion ALERTS are received. Always immediately
report any suspicious persons or activity to the police and dial 911 for all emergencies.
Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact the Trumbull Police
Department directly at (203) 261-3665.
