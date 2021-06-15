WATERBURY MAN ARRESTED AFTER STEALING FROM UNLOCKED VEHICLES

#Trumbull CT–On Monday, June 14, 2021, Trumbull Police apprehended a man near the intersection of

Devellis Dr., and Park Ln. after a resident reported seeing an individual checking the

doors of vehicles that were parked in their driveway. Around 3:00 a.m., officers arrested

Christian Vargas, age 18, of Albion Street, Waterbury when he was found walking in a

nearby driveway of where thefts occurred.

A resident reported that they observed an individual on their security surveillance system

checking their vehicles prior to them contacting the Trumbull Police. As the first

responding officer arrived on scene, they observed an individual run from a nearby

residence and enter an awaiting mid-sized SUV. This SUV then fled the area at a high

rate of speed, and avoiding capture, after it collided with the officer’s patrol vehicle. The

officer sustained minor injuries, but did not require any medical treatment.

Officers then located Vargas standing in a nearby driveway where he complied with the

officer’s orders and was arrested. Officers located two (2) pairs of sunglasses in his

possession, which were identified as being stolen from nearby vehicles. Officers

observed the video surveillance footage of the individual that was initially observed, but

learned that individual was not Vargas, but was one of the suspects that had fled the

area. No other victims have come forward, so police are still trying to determine whether

property was stolen from other vehicles that were targeted in this neighborhood.

Vargas was charged with Burglary 3rd Degree, and Larceny 6th Degree. He was held on

a $1000 bond, and is scheduled to appear in Bridgeport Superior Court on June 21,

2021.



Once again, through the combined efforts of an observant citizen and the police, another

criminal has been apprehended and charged.

The Trumbull Police would also like to remind all residents to ALWAYS LOCK YOUR

VEHICLES, remove all packages and valuables, and never leave their keys inside. As

always, please report anything suspicious as it occurs.

Remember A.L.E.R.T.S. – Advise Law Enforcement Regarding Thieves Swiftly to assist

in catching criminals. Residents are asked to use features that are readily available on

their security systems to inform them of motion on their property, then notify the local

police as soon as security system motion ALERTS are received. Always immediately

report any suspicious persons or activity to the police and dial 911 for all emergencies.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact the Trumbull Police

Department directly at (203) 261-3665.

