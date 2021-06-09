BILL TO SUPPORT SOCIAL-EMOTIONAL LEARNING

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senators Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) and Angus King (I-Maine) reintroduced legislation to provide additional resources to support the mental health and safety of children and improve educational outcomes for students. The Social-Emotional Learning for Families (SELF) Act would direct the Department of Education to establish a competitive grant program that supports the development, implementation, and evaluation of successful teacher and school leader training programs on family engagement. The programs aim to improve teachers’ and school leaders’ ability to develop and support the social-emotional learning (SEL) of children – a need that has been highlighted by the broad-reaching impacts of the pandemic and school closures on students across the nation.

“Resources to equip students with social and emotional learning skills are more critical than ever during the pandemic—enabling them to successfully tackle the immense stresses, traumas, and hardships,” said Blumenthal. “Having championed social and emotional learning programs for almost a decade, I’ve seen their powerful impact in helping students deal with emotions and effectively navigate social situations. This vital investment in personal resilience will help build a stronger generation.”

“When our children head off to school, they of course learn their reading, writing, and ‘rithmetic – but also learn about teamwork, and compromise, and kindness,” said King. “Those concepts may not show up on a report card, but they are absolutely essential to long-term success. The coronavirus pandemic has impacted our children’s social-emotional learning by upending routines and altering support systems – which is why we need to take steps to strengthen these critical efforts, and support efforts to help produce the next generation of engaged, successful citizens.”

“Since the murder of my six year old son, Jesse, at Sandy Hook Elementary School, I have dedicated my life to advocating for essential life skills that lead to flourishing,” said Scarlett Lewis, founder of the Jesse Lewis Choose Love Movement. “Children’s social and emotional learning begins in the home. An individual’s upbringing can determine their future. The SELF Act addresses the cause of many of the issues we’re experiencing in schools, that translates into homes and communities including mental health, substance abuse and violence. This in turn can provide a solution to these problems and help create the world we want to live in.”

According to The Collaborative for Academic, Social, and Emotional Learning, SEL skills have been found to improve academic performance, decrease mental health and behavioral health problems, decrease drug use, decrease crime and violence rates. Research also shows that these school-based programs are more effective when they are supported by parent and family involvement. Additionally, while dozens of states and school districts already have their own guidelines and standards for SEL, many lack the funding to implement their programs.

