Bridgeport News: Man Shot Overnight

#Bridgeport CT– On June 27, 2021 at approximately 2:07 a.m. Bridgeport Police responded to the area of Main Street and Capitol Avenue on the report of a street fight. Officers were also advised of additional reports coming into the Emergency Operations Center of a party shot in the street outside the Mystique Gentlemen’s Club (2458 Main Street).



Upon arrival, Uniformed Officers came upon a party shot in the neck. The victim, a 28 year old Bridgeport man, was quickly transported to Saint Vincent’s Hospital via AMR Ambulance and continues to undergo treatment. The victim was conscious and alert prior to, and upon, his arrival at the hospital.



Bridgeport Detectives arrived on Main Street and took charge of the investigation. The BPD Identification Unit responded to collect and process evidence.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact the Detective Bureau case officer, Detective Migdalia Ayala, at 203 581-5201 or contact the Bridgeport Police Tips line at 201 576-TIPS.

