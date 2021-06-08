Bridgeport News: Officer At Illegal Club Shooting Terminated

2021-06-08 #Bridgeport CT– Probation Officer Kaitlyn Edwards who was at the illegal after hours club at 1023 Main Street when two men were shot and killed has been terminated effective immediately ,. The Chief of Police, Civil Service Director and the Civil Service Commission today voted to terminate her.

Charles Dimples Barnes, 38, of Bloomfield, and, Norman Charles Peter, 40, of Stamford where gunned down inside the club’s basement. Police arrested Josiah J. Israel, 35, and Christopher Mojica, 37, on the charges of illegal sale of alcohol, conspiracy to commit illegal sale of alcohol and second-degree reckless endangerment.