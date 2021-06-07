Norwalk News: SHOOTING – Meadow Gardens

#Norwalk CT–On Sunday, June 6, 2021, at approximately 10:22 PM, the Norwalk Police Department
Combined Dispatch received 911 calls from Norwalk Hospital regarding a male with a gunshot
wound dropped off to Norwalk Hospital by individuals in a vehicle.
Police Officers immediately responded to the area of the hospital and found and stopped the
vehicle in question. Officers were able to determine that the victim was shot while at Meadow
Gardens. Officers responded to the area of Meadow Gardens Housing Complex where they
located and secured a crime scene in the area of the basketball court. Investigators responded
and began gathering evidence and speaking with witnesses. At this time, our investigators
know that a dark vehicle was driving by basketball court area of the Meadow Gardens Housing
Complex, where a group of people were gathered. Multiple shots were fired toward the group,
and the victim was the only person struck. The victim received emergency care at Norwalk
Hospital and is expected to survive the injuries. Investigators are exploring the possibility that
this incident is connected to the recent shooting at Suncrest Village Housing Complex, and
continue to exhaust all leads.
Norwalk Police Department is requesting that anyone with information regarding the incident
contact Detective Kougioumtzidis at (203)854-3185 or by email at
nkougioumtidis@norwalkct.org. Those wishing to provide information anonymously may do so
using one of the three ways below:
Norwalk Police Tip Line: 203-854-3111
Anonymous Internet tips can be sent to Norwalk Police website at: www.norwalkpd.com
Anonymous text tips can be submitted by typing “NORWALKPD” into the text field,
followed by the message, and sending it to TIP411 (847411)
