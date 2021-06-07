Norwalk News: SHOOTING – Meadow Gardens

#Norwalk CT–On Sunday, June 6, 2021, at approximately 10:22 PM, the Norwalk Police Department

Combined Dispatch received 911 calls from Norwalk Hospital regarding a male with a gunshot

wound dropped off to Norwalk Hospital by individuals in a vehicle.

Police Officers immediately responded to the area of the hospital and found and stopped the

vehicle in question. Officers were able to determine that the victim was shot while at Meadow

Gardens. Officers responded to the area of Meadow Gardens Housing Complex where they

located and secured a crime scene in the area of the basketball court. Investigators responded

and began gathering evidence and speaking with witnesses. At this time, our investigators

know that a dark vehicle was driving by basketball court area of the Meadow Gardens Housing

Complex, where a group of people were gathered. Multiple shots were fired toward the group,

and the victim was the only person struck. The victim received emergency care at Norwalk

Hospital and is expected to survive the injuries. Investigators are exploring the possibility that

this incident is connected to the recent shooting at Suncrest Village Housing Complex, and

continue to exhaust all leads.

Norwalk Police Department is requesting that anyone with information regarding the incident

contact Detective Kougioumtzidis at (203)854-3185 or by email at

nkougioumtidis@norwalkct.org. Those wishing to provide information anonymously may do so

using one of the three ways below:

Norwalk Police Tip Line: 203-854-3111

Anonymous Internet tips can be sent to Norwalk Police website at: www.norwalkpd.com

Anonymous text tips can be submitted by typing “NORWALKPD” into the text field,

followed by the message, and sending it to TIP411 (847411)

This press release was made possible by: