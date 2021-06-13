Shelton News: Homicide

#Shelton CT–On 6-12-21 at approximately 11:33pm, Shelton Police and EMS responded to 1001

Bridgeport Ave, the Marriott Residence Inn, on a report that a male was shot and was in

the parking lot. Personnel arrived and located the male who was pronounced deceased at

the scene. The deceased male was 23 years old from Bridgeport.



This is an active investigation that is being conducted by Shelton Detectives and the

Connecticut State Police Major Crimes Squad. Officials from the Milford State’s

Attorney’s Office also responded to assist with the investigation. Police have cleared the scene at the residence inn, but are still actively investigating this incident. Notification was made to the family and we will be releasing the name of the victim later today.

This press release was made possible by: