Ansonia News: Shooting Arrest

#Ansonia CT– #Milford CT–On January 27, 2022 Jermaine Smalls was arrested by warrant during a court appearance at Milford Superior Court for his involvement in the December 15, 2021 shooting on Fourth Street. Smalls was charged with Criminal Attempt at Murder, Assault First Degree and Reckless Endangerment First Degree. He was arraigned, held a $1,000,000.00 bond and his next court date is March 31, 2022. Smalls was initially arrested on gun and drug charges while trying to flee the scene on December 15, 2021 and he is also wanted for attempted murder by the New York City Police Department.



ORIGINAL PRESS RELEASE>



On December 15, 2021 at about 1:50 P.M., an Ansonia Police Officer on patrol in the Fourth Street area reported shots fired. The officer was part of an increased patrol in response to shots fired incidents the previous week. The officer was on Liberty Street near Fourth Street about 150 feet from where the shooting took place. A male all in black clothing was seen running from the area of the shots fired and attempted to elude officers in the area before he was detained on Star Street. The male was identified as Jermaine Smalls, age 20 of Ansonia. During the course of the investigation, the area where Smalls ran was checked with the assistance of the Seymour Police Department K-9 team. A handgun was located along with clothing Smalls had been wearing.



Shortly after the shots fired, Griffin Hospital reported they had a male shooting victim at their emergency room. The male, a 32 year-old Bridgeport resident, was shot multiple times in the upper body; he was transferred to another area hospital for treatment. The male is currently in critical condition. Jermaine Smalls is a person of interest in the shooting investigation.



Jermaine Smalls was arrested and during a search was found to be in possession of a small amount of crack cocaine. Smalls was charged with Carrying a Pistol without a Permit, Tampering with Evidence, Possession of Narcotics with Intent to Sell, Possession of Narcotics with Intent to Sell within 1500 feet of School and Interfering with an Officer. Smalls was held on a $500,000.00 bond and will be arraigned at Derby Superior Court on December 16, 2021.



Jermaine Smalls was also a subject of shooting investigation by the New York City Police Department. Members of the NYPD were working with Ansonia Police Detectives and obtained a warrant for Smalls charging him with Attempted Murder Second Degree, Assault First Degree and Attempted Assault First Degree. Based on NYPD’s warrant, Smalls was additionally charged with being a fugitive from justice; he was held on an additional $750,000.00 bond and will be arraigned at Derby Superior Court on December 16, 2021.



Members of the Derby and Seymour Police Departments along with the State’s Attorney Office in Milford assisted with the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the police department at 203-735-1885 or anonymous tips can be left at Tip411 at the link below.

https://www.tip411.com/tips/new?alert_group_id=21553