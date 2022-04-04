Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Lights and Sirens Valley

75th Anniversary of the White Hills Volunteer Fire Company

Stephen Krauchick

ByStephen Krauchick

Apr 4, 2022

The White Hills Civic Club was chartered May 20, 1946 and a stated aim of the organization was to promote community welfare as fifty families lived in White Hills at that time. One of the first objectives was to form a volunteer fire company and purchase a fire truck. Within less than a year, the fire company was founded and the first fire truck was purchased in 1948 costing $7K. Members actually signed personal notes to assure payment of the new vehicle and they held a two-day country fair to help in the payment of the new fire truck. The Civic Club donated $1K toward the construction of a cinder block addition to their building to house the new fire truck. The truck was originally stored in a barn in White Hills in the summer and at the Monroe firehouse during the winter until the addition was completed. In 1951, the fire company fought its first major fire at Mr. Novotny’s barn a few years later.
Today, White Hills Company 5 is chartered to have up to 75 members, but currently have only 35 active members and are always looking for new recruits. The volunteers respond to approximately 500 calls each year, including structure fires, commercial fire alarms, brush fires, EMT assists, and motor vehicle accidents and extrications. In addition to providing city wide coverage all hours of the day, 365 days a year, Company 5 has responded to mutual aid calls in Monroe, Derby, Trumbull, Stratford and other towns as well. They are also part of the county wide Strike Force unit and most recently responded to help fight fires as far away as Brookfield and Bethel.
Throughout the years, Company 5 has held several fundraisers, which has helped them to purchase specialized vehicles and equipment, thermal imagers, extrication tools, CO and gas meters and many other necessary pieces of equipment and tools. This would not be made possible without the volunteers and the community of neighbors helping neighbors.

Some fun facts below, and I am more than happy to connect you with any of the men mentioned below or set up a tour (maybe even ride on a call). Look forward to hearing back. Thanks! Kellie Kerwin

  • Active member with 55 years of service: Bruce Kosowsky
  • Active member with 50 years of service: Francis Wheeler
  • Assistant Chief: Bob Finta
  • Captain: Dan Tatun
  • 75th Anniversary Chairman: Tim Manion
  • Annual events run by Company 5: Easter Flower Sale, Pancake Breakfast, Boot Drive, Tree Lighting, Santa on the Fire Truck, Fire Safety with ESS
Stephen Krauchick

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

Related Post

Bridgeport Lights and Sirens

Bridgeport News: Person Stabbed

Mar 31, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport Lights and Sirens

Bridgeport News: Man Shot

Mar 31, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport Lights and Sirens

Bridgeport News: Fire In Black Rock

Mar 23, 2022 Stephen Krauchick

Leave a Reply

You missed

Lights and Sirens Valley

75th Anniversary of the White Hills Volunteer Fire Company

Apr 4, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Crash With Injuries

Apr 4, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Stratford

Stratford News: Car Hits Package Store Then Flees

Apr 4, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport Small Business Shout Out

Your CBD Store

Apr 4, 2022 Stephen Krauchick