Stratford News: Bunnell HS Lockdown

#Stratford- On June 9 th 2021 a male student a Bunnell High School suffered a self inflicted wound. The

student used a knife to cause the injury to himself.

As a result the school was temporarily placed in lockdown until Officers and medical personnel arrived

and the student was transported to a local hospital for treatment. He is listed in stable condition.

Students and staff were released from school early as a result.

The incident is still under investigation. No names will be released due to the age of the student involved.

The Stratford Board of Education will determine the schedule for the remainder of the school week.

This was an isolated incident of self harm and no other students were harmed.

