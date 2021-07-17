#Ansonia CT–On July 16, 2021 at about 1:55 P.M., an Ansonia Police Department patrol officer attempted to stop a silver Audi on North Main Street at Liberty Street. The Audi fled the scene at a high rate of speed travelling north; the officer attempting the stop did not pursue the Audi. At the intersection of North Main Street and Third Street the Audi, which was now travelling north in the southbound lane, struck a Hyundai attempting to turn left onto Third Street. The Audi then travelled onto the sidewalk striking a fire hydrant, a pedestrian and a tree before coming to a stop at the entrance to the Daily Mart parking lot.

The pedestrian suffered injuries to her head, arm and leg; she was transported to a local hospital for treatment and is in stable condition. The driver of the Hyundai and an infant passenger were both transported to a local hospital for evaluation and two other passengers in the Hyundai were treated on the scene.

The driver and passenger of the Audi both ran from the car and have not been located. The driver of the Audi was a white male wearing dark colored shorts, no shirt and a baseball hat. The passenger of the Audi was a light-skinned black male wearing black shirt and pants. Both males ran through the parking lot and where last seen running towards Fourth Street. The Audi was not stolen, detectives are in the process of identifying the driver and an arrest is anticipated in this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ansonia Police Department at 203-735-1885 or information can be left anonymously on Tip411 at the link below.

https://www.tip411.com/tips/new?alert_group_id=21553

