Norwalk News: Grandma Scam Net $18K

#Norwalk CT–On Thursday, 07/15/21, a senior citizen Complainant reported that a unknown male contacted her by phone, identifying himself as a Sergeant of the State Police, and advised her that her grandson had been in a hit & run car accident and was in custody. The male proceeded to use the “Grandparent Scam”, tricking the victim into handing over cash.

The suspect later arrived driving a white, four door sedan, and described as a light skinned, thin black male wearing thin gold rimmed glasses and had a neatly groomed mustache. The victim handed over cash to whom she thought was a police officer, and the suspect left immediately.

This is an open investigation. Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to contact us on our tip line, 203-854-3111.