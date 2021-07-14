Norwalk Police Offer Scholarships

The Norwalk Police Activities League (PAL) announces applications are available

for their 2021 Public Safety Scholarships. Up to two $2500 scholarships to be

awarded.

All Norwalk residents currently attending high school are eligible to apply.

Applicants must be a graduating senior in good standing and plan to attend an

accredited college or university in 2021, majoring in a Public Safety field.

Requirements include: A minimum 3.0 Grade Point Average. A letter of

acceptance from an accredited college or university. Current high school

transcript addressed to PAL. Three letters of recommendation. An essay on why

the student is choosing a course of study in a Public Safety related field.

Applications are available at the Norwalk Police Department front desk as well as

on the Norwalk PAL website (www.norwalkpal.org). Applications must be

received by August 2, 2021. For more information contact Deputy Chief Susan

Zecca at 203-854-3053 or szecca@norwalkct.org.

This press release was made possible by: