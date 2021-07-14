Funny Money Arrests

#Fairfield CT– #Westport CT– On March 2, 2019, at approximately 9:45 p.m., Westport Police officers responded to the

area of Post Road East at Westfair Drive to assist the Fairfield Police Department with a motor

vehicle stop that had been made in Westport. The vehicle in question was stopped because it

was alleged that the occupants had purchased merchandise at stores in Darien, CT using

counterfeit currency. Suspected counterfeit currency was in fact located in the car and the four

occupants were arrested by the Darien Police. One of the parties arrested that evening was

identified as Shelton Petit-Brun.

In addition to the suspected counterfeit money, merchandise from a Westport store was

also located during the car stop. This led officers to believe that these individuals possibly

passed counterfeit money in Westport in addition to Darien. Upon further investigation, it was

discovered that the suspects did visit a Westport store and purportedly made a purchase with a

counterfeit $100.00 bill. Therefore, an arrest warrant was sought and granted for Shelton Petit-

Brun as well as the other three other suspects as it was believed that all four had been working

together.

On the morning of July 9, 2021, Mr. Petit-Brun was taken into custody by Westport

detectives. Per the warrant, he was charged with Conspiracy to Commit Forgery in the First

Degree and Conspiracy to Commit Larceny in the Sixth Degree. Mr. Petit-Brun was held on a

$5,000.00 bond and transported to Stamford Superior Court later that same morning for his

arraignment.

This press release is made possible by: