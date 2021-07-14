Westport News: Street Closures

(Westport, CT) – The Westport Downtown Merchants Association will be holding an

outdoor downtown shopping event this Saturday, July 17th from 10:00 AM to 6:00

PM. This event will necessitate the closure of Main Street between Post Road East

and Avery Place as well as Elm Street between Main Street and the Baldwin Lot from

6:00 AM until 9:00 PM on Saturday, July 17th. These road closures will result in

traffic congestion downtown and increased pedestrian traffic.

Motorists should expect delays in the center of town due to these closures. The Police

Department asks that pedestrians utilize the marked crosswalks and motorists use

extra caution while driving through the area.

