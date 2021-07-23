RECKLESS DRIVING ARRESTS FOLLOWING CAR SHOW

FAIRFIELD – On July 11, 2021, an unsanctioned car show took place in Fairfield at the Brick Walk

Plaza on Post Rd in Fairfield. The Fairfield Police Department received multiple complaints of

unreasonable noise and unsafe driving associated with this event.



Due to recent statutory restrictions on police pursuits, officers opted not to engage, but to monitor the safe

resolution of the event in the immediate, and further to observe, document, and identify violators for

future enforcement action.



Subsequent investigative actions led to the arrest of below listed individuals. Each was charged with

Reckless Driving, a violation of CGS 14-222.

• Ryan W. Silver (12/12/1999) of Fairfield

• Nicholas Ramirez (12/14/1992) of Stratford

• George Desmond (4/25/2003) of Fairfield



The Fairfield Police Department continues to investigate this incident and additional arrests are possible.

The Fairfield Police Department takes any complaint of reckless or aggressive driving seriously and

encourages those who experience this type of behavior to contact police immediately at 203-254-4800.

Police are available 24/7/365 to respond to complaints and calls for service.

