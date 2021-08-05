$5 MILLION FOR LONG ISLAND SOUND SOIL SURVEY IN AGRICULTURE APPROPRIATIONS BILL

WASHINGTON—U.S. Senators Chris Murphy (D-Conn.), Chairman of the U.S. Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Homeland Security,and Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) on Wednesday secured $5 million in funding for a soil survey on the Long Island Sound in the Fiscal Year 2022 Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration and Related Agencies Appropriations bill.

“Long Island Sound is a multi-trillion dollar asset for Connecticut, and our state’s economy depends on its protection. More federal dollars to conduct a soil survey of the Sound will give us vital data to help aquaculture farmers and support coastal resiliency. I will continue working to maintain the Sound’s vibrancy for generations to come and work hard to ensure this funding is signed into law,” said Murphy.

“This investment in the conservation of Long Island Sound is essential to protecting the nature and wildlife of our shoreline. The federal funding we’ve secured for the Natural Conservation Service will have an immediate impact on Connecticut – creating jobs and providing much-needed resources to upgrade facilities and invest in projects across our state,” said Blumenthal.

