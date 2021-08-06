Bridgeport News: Stabbing Arrest

2021-08-06#Bridgeport CT– Two males fighting on Spring Street. Two male parties fighting, one brandished a knife and cut the other on the hand. Non-life threatening injury. Party detained. Suspect identified as Victor E. Crespo, he was charged with

53a-101 BURGLARY 1ST DEG 1 Count

53a-182(a)(7) DIS CNDT-TRSPSS-OBV WO CONSENT 1 Count

53a-49/ 53a-54a CRIMINAL ATTEMPT/ MURDER 1 Count

53a-59 ASSAULT 1ST DEG 1 Count

Bond set for $90,500

