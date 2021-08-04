Bridgeport News: Shooting Arrest

#Bridgeport CT–Bridgeport Press Release

On August 2nd, 2021, US Marshalls Violent Fugitive Task Force made up of several BPD Detectives, Federal Agents along with the United States Marshals Service, did an outstanding job apprehending suspect Dominique Jones DOB 5/29/1993. The Bridgeport Police Detective Bureau obtained an arrest warrant for Jones stemming from a daytime shooting which occurred on 2/16/2021. The shooting occurred on the city’s west side near the intersection of Maplewood Avenue and Howard Avenue. Jones is a convicted felon who has been previously charged and convicted on separate firearm related charges.

Jones was charged with

Conspiracy to commit Assault 1 St with a Firearm

with a Firearm Illegal Discharge of a Firearm

Reckless Endangerment 1 st Degree

Degree Criminal Possession of a Firearm

Bond set at $250,000