Fairfield Avenue Milling/Resurfacing

#Bridgeport CT– #Fairfield CT– Many of you have reached out to find out when the milling/repaving on Fairfield Avenue will be completed. I checked and found out the worst is behind us. Milling is completed and repaving has begun.

The resurfacing segment of this project is anticipated to be performed on Sunday, July 18, 2021, through Thursday, August 12, 2021.

This project is included in the Department of Transportation’s 2021 Vendor Resurfacing Program.

Motorists can expect lane closures on Route 130. Traffic control personnel and signing patterns will be utilized to guide motorists through the work zone. The night work schedule for this project is 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. (Sunday night through Saturday morning).

Motorists should be aware that modifications or extensions to this schedule may become necessary due to weather delays or other unforeseen conditions. Motorists are advised to remain alert, drive cautiously, and to maintain a safe speed when driving in this vicinity.