2021-08-30@5:11pm–#Fairfield CT– #Bridgeport CT– A four year old child, possibly special needs was found by Mercedes Benz employees on Scofield Avenue. The child was found wearing pajamas and was thought to be out there for quite sometime according to radio reports. He was playing by the river and the employees brought him inside until police arrived. The mother reported the child missing and at 5:27pm the mother was on her way to the dealership.

