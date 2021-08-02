Fairfield News: Hazmat At Nursing Home

UPDATE: Assistant Fire Chief Schuyler Sherwood told me there is an unidentified chemical spill in the basement and they are waiting for the rest of the Hazmat team to assemble before making entry. They are monitoring air quality levels throughout the hospital and all readings are normal and they will continue to monitor the air quality.

2021-08-02 @5:42pm– #Fairfield CT– Firefighters called to Regal Care at Southport at 930 Mill Hill Terrace for the smell of oil or something similar in the basement. Firefighters have called out the area Hazmat team to the scene. Whatever it is, our sponsor can make it like it never even happened!