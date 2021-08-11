Fairfield Vandalism

Reported on 8/6 at approximately 7:00 AM- Mona Terrace’s Child Care Center reports vandalism over the past few nights. Complainant stated that between Wednesday 8/4/21 5:30 PM and Thursday 8/5/21 06:30 AM someone had written racial slurs in a Sharpie on one of the back doors.

The next night (8/5/21 5:30 PM and 8/6/21 06:30 AM) garbage and broken glass had been scattered in their back lot under and around the solar panels.

Reported on 8/6 at approximately 11:35AM- 3000 block of Park Avenue report of vandalism to the front door, possible burglary. Resident left home Wednesday (8/4/2021) around 3:40 PM. When returning home on 8/6, at approximately

11:30 AM, resident discovered forced entry to the home. Home appeared ransacked. Undetermined extent of what is missing at this time.

VANDALISM TO STRUCTURE | 200 Block of STILLSON RD | VACANT HOUSE WAS SPRAY PAINTED LAST NIGHT

