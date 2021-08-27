Flags To Half-Staff

HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont announced that – in accordance with a proclamation issued by President Joe Biden directing flags to be lowered throughout the country as a mark of respect for the U.S. service members and other victims killed in the terrorist attack today in Kabul, Afghanistan – U.S. and state flags in Connecticut will fly at half-staff beginning immediately until sunset on Monday, August 30, 2021.

Accordingly, since no flag should fly higher than the U.S. flag, all other flags, including state, municipal, corporate, or otherwise, should also be lowered during this same duration of time.

“My prayers go out to the family and friends of the military members whose lives were lost today in Afghanistan, as well as those who were injured,” Governor Lamont said. “They were doing everything they could to get Americans safely home and protect innocent civilians. Our service members are heroes.”

