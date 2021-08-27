Bridgeport News: Home Invasion – Sexual Assault

#Bridgeport CT–On August 26, 2021 at approximately 2:47 p.m. Bridgeport Police responded to a residence located in the north end of the City on the report of a sexual assault of a 21-year-old female. The Bridgeport Emergency Operations Center provided a description of the male suspect via police radio; he was reported to be armed with a firearm and fleeing the area on foot.

Sergeant Michael Paoletti, Sergeant Pasquale Feola, and Detective Jeff Holtz located a male party matching the suspect description walking in the area of Madison Avenue & Ashton Street. He was quickly detained within the 2400 block of Madison Avenue and subsequently placed under arrest. Easton Police Officer Tamra French was conducting a track with her police K9 during that time. “K9 TJ” and Officer French completed a positive track from the crime scene to the suspect location on Madison Avenue.

The suspect has been identified as 19-year-old Tyrek Marquis Herbert (D.O.B. 8-30-2001) of Bridgeport CT. Herbert was transported to the Bridgeport Police Department and charged with Sexual Assault in the 1st Degree, Home Invasion, Carrying a Dangerous Weapon, and Unlawful Restraint in the 1st Degree. Bond is set at 2 million dollars. Herbert is scheduled to appear in court on August 27, 2021