Mayor Ganim Dictates Required Use of Face Masks in the City of Bridgeport

Bridgeport, CT – Today Mayor Ganim signed Executive Order No. 4 which requires all individuals in the City of Bridgeport to wear facial masks while indoors at any public places and/or in any business.

(Executive Order attached.)

Effective August 11th, 2021, Mayor Ganim requires the use of masks or protective face coverings in accordance with the Center for Communicable Diseases (CDC) and other federal and/or State of Connecticut guidelines when attending public indoor venues. Indoor venues includes any establishment where patron attend inside such as restaurants, grocery stores, theaters, gyms, and/or retailers. In addition, the use of masks in public parks is also recommended especially in instances of gatherings.

Required to wear masks in indoor settings. Including municipal buildings, and businesses.

Recommended to wear masks at parks, and settings where social distancing is not possible.

Health officials state that face covering should have 2 or more layers of protection covering the nose and mouth in order to be effective.

The most effective way to protect against COVID is getting vaccinated. In addition, requiring all residents and visitors to wear face masks or face coverings in public venues is another line of defense to prevent contracting the COVID virus or spreading the virus to other persons.

Mayor Ganim stated, “We can’t afford to take a step back to closures or capacity mandates – but we can use better judgement and make an easy adjustment to our own behaviors by simply getting vaccinated, and return to putting on a mask. The masks will help in any situation for those that are vaccinated, not vaccinated, individuals that are vulnerable, and specially to help stop this virus from spreading to a child that is not eligible for the vaccine. Bridgeport did this together last year under more uncertain times – we can do this again to protect each other and stop the spread of this virus in our city.”

