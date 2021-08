2021-08-01@4:00AMish– Police say Blasius South located at 280 Ferry Boulevard was burglarized. During the incident, unknown person(s) forced entry into the dealership, and possibly 3 cars were stolen from the business. The building was damaged during the theft. The investigation is still active and ongoing. no further details at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 203-385-4100 or 203-385-4140.

This news report is made possible by: