Westport News: Traffic Concerns

(Westport, CT) – The Westport Downtown Merchants Association will be holding an
outdoor downtown shopping event this Saturday, August 14th from 10:00 AM to 6:00
PM. This event will necessitate the closure of Main Street between Post Road East
and Avery Place as well as Elm Street between Main Street and the Baldwin Lot from
6:00 AM until 9:00 PM on Saturday, August 14th. These road closures will result in
traffic congestion downtown and increased pedestrian traffic.
Motorists should expect delays in the center of town due to these closures. The Police
Department asks that pedestrians utilize the marked crosswalks and motorists use
extra caution while driving through the area.
