Westport Volunteer EMS Opens Registration for Upcoming EMS Course as Volunteers are Needed

The course will be the first in Westport since the pandemic lockdowns began, and

includes an EMR certification for those aged 14 and 15. A decline in membership during

the pandemic makes the call for more EMS volunteers louder than ever this year.

06 September 2021 [Westport, Connecticut]. Westport Volunteer Emergency Medical Service (WVEMS) has

opened registration for their Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) and Emergency Medical Responder

(EMR) course beginning on September 21st. Space is limited and goes quickly. All COVID-19 guidelines

will be followed, including a vaccination mandate for all students.

The non-profit EMS organization’s volunteers continued to staff the town’s three ambulances throughout

the pandemic – solidifying their dedication to the community – while nearly two years of missed classes

has led to a decline in membership.

This highly-renowned course is taught by Westport Paramedic and EMS Instructor Rick Baumblatt, and

will utilize cutting edge equipment and technologies in harmony with his over four decades of EMS

experience.

High schoolers aged 14 and above are permitted to join the Westport EMS Youth Corps – a prestigious

group of high school-aged members of the service that fosters leadership skills and prepares for possible

future careers in medicine. Many Youth Corps members continue onto careers in the medical fields. Per

State regulations, 14 and 15 year olds are permitted for EMR certification only, and can become EMT

certified when they turn 16.

Upon successful completion of the course and its testing, students will be eligible for state certification,

allowing them to volunteer on Westport’s ambulances – saving lives in their community.

“Throughout the pandemic lockdowns, many neighbors actually reached out wondering when they

could join us on the ambulances – as they had more time in their schedule and a passion to give back.

This is your opportunity to join us in helping our community” says Crew Chief and Board Member Jaime

Bairaktaris.

No prior experience or knowledge is necessary to take the course. Members come from many walks of

life in our community; all enjoy the satisfaction of being able to save lives in their free time.

A full tuition reimbursement program is available to those who successfully complete the EMT course and

go on to volunteer with WVEMS.

Those interested in obtaining additional details or applying should email the Westport EMS Training

Division: training@westportems.org. Anyone interested in taking a CPR class or learning more about

Westport Volunteer EMS should visit our website: westportems.org.

