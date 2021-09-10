Shelton News: Motorcyclist Dies In Crash

Police UPDATE: On 09-10-21 at approximately 11:20am, Shelton Police, Fire and EMS were dispatched to the area of 18 Old Stratford Rd for an accident involving a vehicle and a motorcycle. The preliminary investigation by police revealed that the driver of the vehicle was exiting the Wheels Gas Station and struck a motorcycle that was traveling on Old Stratford Rd headed towards Bridgeport Ave. There were no passengers. The operator of the motorcycle was transported to the hospital and was later pronounced deceased.

2021-09-10@11:41am– #Shelton CT– Report of a motorcycle down at Old Stratford Road and Bridgeport Avenue. Traumatic injuries reported.

