Ansonia News: Firearm Theft Drugs and Other Things..

2021-09-30@4:45am–#Ansonia CT–On September 30, 2021 at 4:45 A.M., the Ansonia Police Department with the assistance of the Connecticut State Police Emergency Response Team served a search warrant on Fourth Street in Ansonia. During the service of the search warrant a stolen firearm along with drugs and drug paraphernalia were seized at the location. The handgun recovered was reported stolen to the Connecticut State Police Troop A in 2017. The drugs seized were crack cocaine and suboxone.

Zaire Flowers, age 22, of Ansonia was arrested and charged with Theft of a Firearm, 2 counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance, 2 counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Sell, Possession of a Controlled Substance Within 1500 Feet of a School, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Within 1500 Feet of a School. Flowers was held on a $50,000 bond.