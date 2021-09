Bridgeport News: Transactions Turn To Robberies

2021-09-28@4:27pm–#Bridgeport CT– A man was robbed by 2 black males in what was suppose to be a motor vehicle sale transaction. One of the men was armed with a firearm and robbed the victim of $1,500. Both suspects fled on foot.

8:36pm–Counterfeit money was given in exchange for a A 2019 Kawasaki KX250 green dirt bike on Norland Avenue. Responsible is a black male with braids, wearing a black hat and black hoodie.

BRIDGEPORT POLICE RECOMMEND ANYONE CONDUCTING A PROPERTY TRANSACTION TO CONDUCT IT IN SAFE AREAS SUCH AS IN THE VICINITY OF A POLICE DEPARTMENT OR PUBLIC BUILDING WHERE PEOPLE AND SURVEILLANCE CAMERAS ARE PRESENT.

