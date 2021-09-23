Bridgeport News: Homicide Arrest

Yesterday, Detective Heanue obtained an arrest warrant for Eric Ayala (DOB: 12/4/98 of 2 William Place, Bridgeport) in connection to the March 13, 2021 homicide of Gregory Ingram. Ayala is currently incarcerated on unrelated charges. He is expected to be brought to court in Bridgeport tomorrow where he will be charged with Murder, Conspiracy to Commit Murder, Criminal Possession of a Firearm, and Carrying a Pistol Without a Permit. His bond has been set at $1,000,000.

The evidence in this case indicates that Ingram was not the intended target. The fatal shots were fired through the door of his apartment and are believed to have been intended for a prior resident, but unbeknownst to the perpetrators, the target had moved out and Ingram had recently rented it.