MURPHY APPLAUDS BIDEN DECISION TO INCREASE REFUGEE ADMISSIONS

WASHINGTON–U.S. Senator Chris Murphy (D-Conn.), a member of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee and Chairman of the U.S. Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Homeland Security, on Tuesday released the following statement on the Biden administration’s decision to increase the refugee admissions target to 125,000 in Fiscal Year 2022:

“Resettling refugees in the United States has long been a bipartisan priority, and I’m glad to see President Biden fulfill his promise to raise the refugee admissions target. It’s our moral obligation to welcome those fleeing persecution and violence, and doing so also strengthens our communities, boosts our economy and furthers our national security goals. As thousands of Afghans and millions of other refugees worldwide are forcibly displaced, this decision ensures the U.S. is part of the solution. As Chairman of the Appropriations subcommittee that funds the Department of Homeland Security, I am going to work hard to fully fund the agencies that were hollowed out by the Trump administration to ensure we have the capacity to welcome more refugees to America,” said Murphy.

