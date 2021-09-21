Extended Application Deadline for American Rescue Plan Act Funding for Small Businesses

#BRIDGEPORT, CT – City of Bridgeport announces that the deadline to submit American Rescue Plan (ARP) grant applications in response to the request for proposals (RFP) from small businesseshas been extended to September 30, 2021. City representatives will be onsite hosting a workshop at the BRBC’s Business Expo tomorrow from 12:30pm-1pm for any small business owner that has questions about the application.

Applications were initially due on August 31st and hundreds of small businesses applied for funding. The City is now offering an opportunity for other Bridgeport -based business who may have missed that deadline to submit their applications for ARP funding by 2PM on September 30th.

Mayor Ganim stated, “Supporting our small business community through the ARP funds is a unique opportunity to reenergize our local economy while providing improvements to the landscape of our city storefronts. This is a win for our restaurants, small retailers, the city and for the patrons who will be seeing the visual impacts.”

“We have heard from our business community about the need to extend the deadline for these grants. We want to be fair in this process and allow our small business community the opportunity to apply for funding to help recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and expand their services,” stated City Councilmember Scott Burns.

“I want to encourage all small businesses who have not previously received any help from the City to apply for funding. We need to make sure that our small businesses, especially those who usually do not get any aid, have the opportunity to apply,” stated City Councilmember Ernest Newton.

Last month, the City of Bridgeport released thirteen requests for proposals for funding through the American Rescue Plan Act for Bridgeport based small businesses and non-profits. Over 600 applications were submitted and are currently being reviewed by non-conflicted selection committees comprised of city staff, City Council representatives, and community members. The first round of award decisions is expected to be announced by the end of this month

Two hard copies of the applications and supporting documents must be submitted to the City’s Purchasing Department at 999 Broad Street no later than 2pm on Thursday September 30, 2021. To access the Small Business Expansion and/or the Storefront Improvement Program

RFPs, click here : www.bridgeportct.gov/arp

For those wishing to attend, details about the BRBC Business Expo can be found here https://www.bridgeportexpo.com/

