Shelton News: Motorcycle Crashes

Police UPDATE: On 09-10-21 at approximately 11:20am, Shelton Police, Fire and EMS were dispatched to the area of 18 Old Stratford Rd for an accident involving a vehicle and a motorcycle. The preliminary investigation by police revealed that the driver of the vehicle was exiting the Wheels Gas Station and struck a motorcycle that was traveling on Old Stratford Rd headed towards Bridgeport Ave. There were no passengers. The operator of the motorcycle was transported to the hospital and was later pronounced deceased.

Also on 09-10-21, at approximately 12:40pm, Shelton Police, Fire, and EMS were sent to

Bridgeport Ave and Cots St for an accident involving a vehicle and a motorcycle. There

were no passengers. The operator of the motorcycle was transported to the hospital with

serious injuries.



The Shelton Police Traffic Division Reconstruction Team, with assistance from the

detective division and patrol division, is currently investigating these accidents. No

enforcement action has been taken at this time. Any witnesses or persons with additional

information may call the Shelton Police Traffic Division at (203) 924-1544.

This press release was made possible by: