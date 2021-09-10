Social Media Contact Leads To Arrest

#Westport CT–On September 8, 2021, at approximately 4:35 p.m., officers responded to a Westport

address on a report of a possible violation of a restraining order. The complainant stated that she

currently has an active restraining order in place which purportedly bars Leandy Perdomo from

contacting her. She alleged that Mr. Perdomo violated the order by contacting her via a social

media app.

Mr. Perdomo was contacted by the investigating officer and agreed to come to the

Westport Police Department. He was placed under arrest and charged with Criminal Violation

of a Restraining Order. Mr. Perdomo was released after posting a $2,500.00 bond and was

arraigned at Stamford Superior Court on September 9, 2021.

